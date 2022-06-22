MDOC partners with governor to host job fair for recent parolees

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are a recent parolee, the Mississippi Department of Corrections wants to help you find employment.

Wednesday, MDOC is partnering with the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi to help recent parolees find “decent-paying jobs.”

The job fair will open at 9 a.m. at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, inside Sparkman Auditorium.

It’s located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

“This is important to our prisoners who’ve served their time,” said MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain, “and are ready for a new life and a new opportunity. This job fair is important to us in helping them to find placement.”

Be sure to bring your resumes and contact information to the fair which runs from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.

