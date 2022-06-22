Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Masked man with gun robs Wendy’s in Pearl, arrested a ‘short time later’

Deseonte Raysheun McBride, 27(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was arrested a short time after a Wendy’s was robbed early Wednesday morning in Pearl.

According to police, multiple people called 9-1-1 just before 1 a.m. about a robbery taking place at the Wendy’s on 310 South Pearson Road.

When authorities arrived, they were told by employees that a masked man with a gun robbed the restaurant, stole money from the safe and ran away.

Detectives then gathered evidence, obtained surveillance footage and spoke to witnesses. Deseonte Raysheun McBride, 27, was located and arrested “a short time later,” authorities say.

He has been charged with armed robbery.

This Wendy’s was also the site of a deadly stabbing in 2020, when a 42-year-old man was charged with murder for stabbing an employee to death.

