Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015

By Jim Nelson, Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Remains discovered last month in Ohio have been identified as a woman who had been missing since 2015, according to authorities.

Kristy Thomas was last seen alive on June 19 of that year. Her mother, Kimberly Osborne, spoke to WOIO about Thomas’s death.

“I was mad, angry, and hurt I had to tell Kristy’s son,” Osborne said. “That was the hardest part.”

On May 13, a worker found bones in a field in Slavic Village, a neighborhood located on the South and East Side of Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office compared Osborne’s DNA to the remains, confirming they belonged to Thomas on June 17.

“I knew something was wrong because she would’ve contacted her son,” Osborne said. “Everyone tried giving me that hope and I got that hope back but now it’s shot down again.”

Thomas’s family previously said she was last spotted just a few streets away from where her remains were found.

Osborne also said she didn’t know her then-25-year-old daughter was missing until she received a suspicious phone call telling her that her daughter disappeared. She said she still does not know who made that call.

“It’s a little bit of closure but it ain’t fully closure until I know what happened to my daughter, and then I can lay her to rest properly,” Osborne said.

It’s not known when or where Thomas died, or how long her body was in the location where her remains were found.

Thomas’s family also made a statement on a Facebook page created to help in the effort of bringing Thomas home:

“I can’t put into words how I feel right now but just know, this is our first step towards healing. We don’t have to wonder if she is alive or an angel. She gained her wings. We love you so much Kristy.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
Renaming Ellis Avenue after Jackson Blues legend to cost more than $1 million
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping his own daughter
Yazoo Co. man found guilty of raping family member released on bond
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder

Latest News

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Daniel Printz pleaded guilty in federal court to killing four women in North and South Carolina.
Serial killer who preyed on women will spend life in prison: ‘Glad we got him’
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
The owner faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and...
Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested
FILE- A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square,...
Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage