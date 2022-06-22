Former chief of police at Alcorn State killed while on early morning walk

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The former chief of police at Alcorn State University was killed after being hit by a car while walking Wednesday morning, according to The Natchez Democrat.

Bernadette Wilson was 64 years old.

According to the outlet, Sheriff James Bailey said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Cannonsburg Road about two hundred yards away from her house in Jefferson County.

Those in the vehicle that struck Wilson stayed on the scene until authorities arrived.

The sheriff said that two vehicles were coming and the first vehicle did not see Wilson. The other vehicle slammed on the breaks to avoid hitting the first vehicle. When the second vehicle swerved, that is when Wilson was hit.

No one has yet been charged.

