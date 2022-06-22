First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures nearing 100 degrees for the rest of this week and into this weekend. The humidity will rise to make it feel more along the lines of 110 degrees with the heat index. We’ve had a few showers and thunderstorms pop up today and a few are randomly possible later this week into this weekend. The weather pattern will shift a little bit by the end of this weekend into early next week. This should knock temperatures down by a few degrees. Highs will be in the middle 90s at that time. Regardless, overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the 70s. Records may be tied or broken Friday through Sunday as the record high stands at 101 degrees. Average high is 91 and the average low is 70 this time of year. The tropics look quiet and should stay that way for the rest of the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.