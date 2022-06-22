Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures nearing 100 degrees for the rest of this week and into this weekend.  The humidity will rise to make it feel more along the lines of 110 degrees with the heat index.  We’ve had a few showers and thunderstorms pop up today and a few are randomly possible later this week into this weekend.  The weather pattern will shift a little bit by the end of this weekend into early next week.  This should knock temperatures down by a few degrees.  Highs will be in the middle 90s at that time.  Regardless, overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the 70s.  Records may be tied or broken Friday through Sunday as the record high stands at 101 degrees.  Average high is 91 and the average low is 70 this time of year.  The tropics look quiet and should stay that way for the rest of the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
Renaming Ellis Avenue after Jackson Blues legend to cost more than $1 million
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping his own daughter
Yazoo Co. man found guilty of raping family member released on bond
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder

Latest News

We are under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM this evening where we are seeing Heat Index values...
First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory issued until 8 pm this evening! Heat Index values between 105 and 110 across much of the South. Rain chances possible today and tomorrow.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat continues late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer sizzle continues late week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Weather Forecast: