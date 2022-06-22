Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat continues late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance could kick up a few storms through the afternoon – but outside of that, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 90s. We’ll approach a record but should fall just short. With the added humidity levels, expect ‘feel like’ temperatures between 102-108. Any storms that flare up should fall apart quickly after sunset. Lows will fall only in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Still under the upper ridge, expect more of the same regarding heat and humidity across central and southwest Mississippi. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s amid a mostly sunny sky. A few isolated storms could bubble up with the daytime heating – which, coupled with the humidity will feel closer to 102-108 again. Any storms will tamp down quickly after sunset with lows in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The expansive upper ridge overhead will keep chances rain at a premium through the late work week and push temperatures to a maximum. Expect highs in the upper 90s to near 100 late week – with heat stress levels pegging the ‘elevated’ category each day, feeling between 105-110 daily. Record highs will also be challenged. By Sunday, a weakness on the ridge’s eastern flank could provide a little relief, in the form of widely spaced showers and storms – with better opportunities looking to emerge early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation launched after infant found dead in Clinton hotel
Investigation launched after infant found dead in Clinton hotel
Hinds County Board of Supervisors
Fireworks erupt again at a Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors meeting: ‘Can we have order?’
Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist
Gunmen fire into home, injuring mother, narrowly missing her other children
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping his own daughter
Yazoo Co. man found guilty of raping family member released on bond

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Weather Forecast:
Highs today reaching into the upper 90s with Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny...
First Alert Forecast: Another hot day on our Tuesday with Heat Indices near 105. Wednesday brings us a rain chances and triple-digit Highs Friday through Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: ‘Welcome Summer, your heat is already here!’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Welcome to Summer