First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat continues late week

WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance could kick up a few storms through the afternoon – but outside of that, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 90s. We’ll approach a record but should fall just short. With the added humidity levels, expect ‘feel like’ temperatures between 102-108. Any storms that flare up should fall apart quickly after sunset. Lows will fall only in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Still under the upper ridge, expect more of the same regarding heat and humidity across central and southwest Mississippi. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s amid a mostly sunny sky. A few isolated storms could bubble up with the daytime heating – which, coupled with the humidity will feel closer to 102-108 again. Any storms will tamp down quickly after sunset with lows in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The expansive upper ridge overhead will keep chances rain at a premium through the late work week and push temperatures to a maximum. Expect highs in the upper 90s to near 100 late week – with heat stress levels pegging the ‘elevated’ category each day, feeling between 105-110 daily. Record highs will also be challenged. By Sunday, a weakness on the ridge’s eastern flank could provide a little relief, in the form of widely spaced showers and storms – with better opportunities looking to emerge early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

