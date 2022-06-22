Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory issued until 8 pm this evening! Heat Index values between 105 and 110 across much of the South. Rain chances possible today and tomorrow.

We are under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM this evening where we are seeing Heat Index values between 105 and 110 across much of the South.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday

Conditions are feeling a little muggier this Wednesday, and temperatures will be hotter today!

We are under a Heat Advisory across the state!

Heat Index values between 105 and 110 during the day. We do see a small chance of showers today across the Southeastern portions of the viewing area.

Wednesday, Highs continue into the upper 90s with mostly sunny conditions with the opportunity for a few spot showers during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Rain chances are possible for us today and Thursday. Then more rain is on the way Sunday through next week, giving us some relief from the heat!

Thursday, another HOT day with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows falling to the mid-70s. Rain chances possible as we could see daytime heating showers possible during the afternoon!

Friday thru Sunday, Sunny and Hot. This week looks to hold hotter temperatures across much of the South than this week. Mostly clear with Highs in the upper 90s, and Lows in the mid to upper 70s. By Friday and Saturday, temperature Highs are 100 degrees across much of the South, with Heat Index values near 110.

Sunday, we are looking at a small percentage of rain to be possible across the area. Highs still range into the upper 90s with Lows in the upper 70s. Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

