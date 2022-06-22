Authorities searching for missing 51-year-old man

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Police Department is searching for a missing 51-year-old man.

Christopher “Wiz” Melvin is described as a Black male around five feet, eight inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

BPD says Melvin was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on June 15, getting into a black pickup truck with large wheels on Appleridge Road in Brandon.

According to BPD, the truck was also occupied by two unidentified male acquaintances of Melvin’s with whom he sometimes worked.

If you have any information regarding Melvin’s whereabouts, contact the Brandon Police Department at (601) 825-7225.

