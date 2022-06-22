Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing 51-year-old man

Christopher “Wiz” Melvin
Christopher “Wiz” Melvin(Brandon Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Police Department is searching for a missing 51-year-old man.

Christopher “Wiz” Melvin is described as a Black male around five feet, eight inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

BPD says Melvin was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on June 15, getting into a black pickup truck with large wheels on Appleridge Road in Brandon.

According to BPD, the truck was also occupied by two unidentified male acquaintances of Melvin’s with whom he sometimes worked.

If you have any information regarding Melvin’s whereabouts, contact the Brandon Police Department at (601) 825-7225.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Board of Supervisors
Fireworks erupt again at a Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors meeting: ‘Can we have order?’
Man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 469 in Rankin County
Gunmen fire into home, injuring mother, narrowly missing her other children
‘Rest easy brother’: Flowood firefighter killed in crash cherished by fellow first responders
Investigation launched after infant found dead in Clinton hotel
Investigation launched after infant found dead in Clinton hotel

Latest News

Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
As state approaches triple digit temps, recognizing signs of heat stroke is more important than ever
Carbon monoxide detectors
Carbon monoxide detectors now required in Louisiana homes