Yazoo Co. man found guilty of raping family member released on bond

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Yazoo County man who was found guilty of raping a member of his family has been released on bond.

Jimmy Allen was found guilty of six counts of statutory rape of the family member, which began when the victim was only eleven years old.

Allen was sentenced to serve thirty years due to the charges.

Authorities testified that Jimmy Allen was placed on suicide watch after his initial conviction, with prosecutors stating that he was a danger to himself and the community.

Because of this, the court asked to not allow him out on bond.

Despite the recommendation, the judge granted Allen a bond of $75,000 to be released from jail while awaiting his appeal.

“Today’s decision, granting Allen a bond after being convicted by a jury, was very disturbing, shocking and disappointing to the victim and her family,” read a statement from The Office of the District Attorney.

