Water conservation advisory issued for entire city of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live or work in Jackson, you are under a water conservation advisory until further notice.

The advisory includes over 50,000 homes and businesses that are on the city’s surface water or well system.

The city is anticipating increased water demand as a result of the extreme heat this week.

You are asked to conserve water to ensure Jackson’s surface and well water systems can maintain adequate pressure and volume.

The conservation notice will be in effect until lifted by notice.

The City is asking residents to observe the following water conservation practices until this advisory is lifted:

Do not water lawns between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Do not wash down sidewalks, driveways, etc.

Refrain from washing cars

Reduce draining and refilling of swimming pools

Only wash full loads of clothes and dishes

Take showers instead of baths.

No boil water advisory is being issued at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.