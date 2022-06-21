Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Water conservation advisory issued for entire city of Jackson

Over 50,000 homes and business on the city’s surface water or well system are included in the advisory.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live or work in Jackson, you are under a water conservation advisory until further notice.

The advisory includes over 50,000 homes and businesses that are on the city’s surface water or well system.

The city is anticipating increased water demand as a result of the extreme heat this week.

You are asked to conserve water to ensure Jackson’s surface and well water systems can maintain adequate pressure and volume.

The conservation notice will be in effect until lifted by notice.

The City is asking residents to observe the following water conservation practices until this advisory is lifted:

  • Do not water lawns between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Do not wash down sidewalks, driveways, etc.
  • Refrain from washing cars
  • Reduce draining and refilling of swimming pools
  • Only wash full loads of clothes and dishes
  • Take showers instead of baths.

No boil water advisory is being issued at this time.

