Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Siblings shot, one killed, in overnight Gulfport shooting

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228)...
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two siblings were shot multiple times inside a Gulfport apartment early Tuesday morning. One is dead, and the other is fighting for her life. Now, the search is on for the person, or people, responsible.

The deadly confrontation happened just after midnight inside a residence at Emerald Pines Apartments.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told WLOX News the legal identity of the person killed was Brushawn McClam. But family members tell us the 27-year-old identified herself as a woman and used the name Shawmayne.

The other woman injured was Shawmayne’s sister. She was also shot multiple times, and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Another sibling, a brother, was also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, along with two children and the mother of the victims. None of them were physically injured by the intruder(s).

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 469 in Rankin County
Hinds County Board of Supervisors
Fireworks erupt again at a Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors meeting: ‘Can we have order?’
Gunmen fire into home, injuring mother, narrowly missing her other children
‘Rest easy brother’: Flowood firefighter killed in crash cherished by fellow first responders
Madison County Administrator resigns
Madison Co. Administrator resigns: ‘It’s time for a different chapter of my life’

Latest News

Jackson Black Rodeo
City Council approves funding for Jackson Black Rodeo, two weeks after delaying a vote on the request
Otha Brown, 18, is being charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the shooting...
Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy denied bond in Hinds County
Jackson City Council
Council holds off on ordinance that would hold parents accountable for their children’s gun crimes; will likely take up matter in July
(Source: Parma police)
Parma police find puppy stolen from Petland