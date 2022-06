OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Ole Miss defeated Arkansas 13-5 in Game 2 of the College World Series.

The Rebels will play the winner of Auburn and Arkansas on June 22 at 6 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN.

