Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody

Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies in Clinton hotel days after regaining custody(WLBT/Clinton Police Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother has been charged after an infant died at a Clinton hotel.

The Clinton Police Department was called to the Econo Lodge Tuesday morning where they found a 2-month-old dead.

According to the hotel manager, five people had been living in the hotel room for a month and a half.

The manager said that around 10:00 a.m., he heard the mom screaming from inside the room. Other neighbors also heard it and called 9-1-1.

Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect and the other children have been placed with a grandmother by DHS.

Luke was previously charged with misdemeanor child neglect on June 7, 2022, authorities say.

At some point between June 7 and June 21, the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services returned the children to her custody.

This case is still under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaming Ellis Avenue after Jackson Blues legend to cost more than $1 million
Thieves dig up Japanese maple trees from Fondren yards
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping his own daughter
Yazoo Co. man found guilty of raping family member released on bond
Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Deseonte Raysheun McBride, 27
Masked man with gun robs Wendy’s in Pearl, arrested a ‘short time later’
File image
MDOC partners with governor to host job fair for recent parolees
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat continues late week