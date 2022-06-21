Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have charged a driver in a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist.

A 58-year-old man was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Tupelo, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Police responded Friday night to calls of a seriously injured man who later died at a hospital. Witnesses said they saw an SUV strike the man as he either rode or pushed a bike. They said the SUV then fled the scene.

A man identifying himself as the driver turned himself in about an hour later, Tupelo police Maj. Chuck McDougald said. A judge ordered the suspect jailed and set bond at $100,000.

Authorities have not released the cyclist’s name pending notification of relatives.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 469 in Rankin County
Hinds County Board of Supervisors
Fireworks erupt again at a Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors meeting: ‘Can we have order?’
Gunmen fire into home, injuring mother, narrowly missing her other children
‘Rest easy brother’: Flowood firefighter killed in crash cherished by fellow first responders
Madison County Administrator resigns
Madison Co. Administrator resigns: ‘It’s time for a different chapter of my life’

Latest News

Water conservation advisory issued for entire city of Jackson
Water conservation advisory issued for entire city of Jackson
Law firm to offer free wills for all first responders in Mississippi
Law firm to offer free wills for all first responders in Mississippi
Andrew Goodman, James Chaney, and Michael Schwerner.
58th Anniversary of Goodman, Schwerner, Chaney murders
Law firm to offer free wills for all first responders in Mississippi
Law firm to offer free wills for all first responders in Mississippi