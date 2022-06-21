Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have charged a driver in a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist.

A 58-year-old man was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Tupelo, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Police responded Friday night to calls of a seriously injured man who later died at a hospital. Witnesses said they saw an SUV strike the man as he either rode or pushed a bike. They said the SUV then fled the scene.

A man identifying himself as the driver turned himself in about an hour later, Tupelo police Maj. Chuck McDougald said. A judge ordered the suspect jailed and set bond at $100,000.

Authorities have not released the cyclist’s name pending notification of relatives.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.