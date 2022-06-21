Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man arrested after rash of burglaries, vandalisms on Brandon street

Malcolm Spann
Malcolm Spann(Brandon Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a series of crimes in Brandon.

The Brandon Police Department responded to calls regarding home and auto burglaries, vehicle thefts, and vandalisms that happened from May 2-17 at multiple homes on Shelby Circle.

On June 8, 30 year-old Malcolm Jamal Spann was arrested in connection with this series of crimes. Spann had previously been arrested on June 6 for two counts of possession of controlled substance.

He has been arrested for an additional two counts of house burglary, two counts of auto burglary, two counts of auto theft, and one count of malicious mischief.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.

