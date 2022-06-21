Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy denied bond in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond has been denied for a teenager accused of killing a 12-year-old boy back in May.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Otha Brown Tuesday in a preliminary hearing.

Brown is charged with murdering 12-year-old Adrian McDougles and shooting his brother, Onterrio McDougles.

It happened on Ventura Drive in Jackson.

The victims were walking around 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, when several people pulled up beside them in a black Toyota Avalon and opened fire, police say.

Brown is also facing three felony counts, including murder, armed carjacking, and being a convicted felon in possession of a concealed weapon.

He also is being charged with violating his probation on a previous crime.

In all, Jackson police and U.S. Marshals arrested and charged three people in connection with the crime.

