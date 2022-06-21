Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy denied bond in Hinds County

Otha Brown, 18, is being charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the shooting...
Otha Brown, 18, is being charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the shooting death of Adrian McDougles.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond has been denied for a teenager accused of killing a 12-year-old boy back in May.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Otha Brown Tuesday in a preliminary hearing.

Brown is charged with murdering 12-year-old Adrian McDougles and shooting his brother, Onterrio McDougles.

It happened on Ventura Drive in Jackson.

The victims were walking around 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, when several people pulled up beside them in a black Toyota Avalon and opened fire, police say.

Brown is also facing three felony counts, including murder, armed carjacking, and being a convicted felon in possession of a concealed weapon.

He also is being charged with violating his probation on a previous crime.

In all, Jackson police and U.S. Marshals arrested and charged three people in connection with the crime.

