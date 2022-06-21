Law firm to offer free wills for all first responders in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special event will provide free wills for firefighters, police, and all first responders in Mississippi.

Wills for Magnolia State First Responders Association is hosting the “Wills for First Responders” event Saturday, July 16 at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl.

Attorneys and paralegals are volunteering to prepare wills and advanced healthcare directives for first responders and their spouses.

“First responders put their lives on the line every day, said Kristy Hogan, President of Wills for Magnolia State First Responders Association. “Their jobs are more dangerous and they’re more at risk so we try to take care of them.”

First responders must sign up to attend the upcoming event.

The deadline to schedule an appointment is June 30, 2022.

