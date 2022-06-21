Jackson opens cooling centers for seniors 60 and up
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the extreme heat, the City of Jackson has opened the following cooling centers for seniors aged 60 years old and above.
- Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St. (601) 960-1918
- Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St. (601) 960-1423
- Smith Robertson Community Center, 505 John Hart St. (601) 960-2167
They will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.