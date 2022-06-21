Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Jackson opens cooling centers for seniors 60 and up

Jackson opens cooling centers for seniors 60 and up
Jackson opens cooling centers for seniors 60 and up(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the extreme heat, the City of Jackson has opened the following cooling centers for seniors aged 60 years old and above.

  • Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St. (601) 960-1918
  • Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St. (601) 960-1423
  • Smith Robertson Community Center, 505 John Hart St. (601) 960-2167

They will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 469 in Rankin County
Hinds County Board of Supervisors
Fireworks erupt again at a Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors meeting: ‘Can we have order?’
Gunmen fire into home, injuring mother, narrowly missing her other children
‘Rest easy brother’: Flowood firefighter killed in crash cherished by fellow first responders
Madison County Administrator resigns
Madison Co. Administrator resigns: ‘It’s time for a different chapter of my life’

Latest News

Yazoo City man found guilty of raping his own daughter
Yazoo Co. man found guilty of raping family member released on bond
Jackson Black Rodeo
City Council approves funding for Jackson Black Rodeo, two weeks after delaying a vote on the request
Otha Brown, 18, is being charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the shooting...
Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy denied bond in Hinds County
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Gulfport Police at (228)...
Siblings shot, one killed, in overnight Gulfport shooting