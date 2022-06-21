Jackson opens cooling centers for seniors 60 and up

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the extreme heat, the City of Jackson has opened the following cooling centers for seniors aged 60 years old and above.

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St. (601) 960-1918

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St. (601) 960-1423

Smith Robertson Community Center, 505 John Hart St. (601) 960-2167

They will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

