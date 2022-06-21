Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Investigation launched after infant found dead in Clinton hotel

Investigation launched after infant found dead in Clinton hotel
Investigation launched after infant found dead in Clinton hotel(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An infant died at a Clinton hotel Tuesday morning.

According to the hotel manager, five people have been living in the hotel room for a month and a half.

The manager said that around 10:00 a.m., he heard the mom screaming from inside the room. Other neighbors also heard it and called 9-1-1.

Amanda Jones, the Director of Communications for the City of Clinton, says that they are still investigating the situation. No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Board of Supervisors
Fireworks erupt again at a Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors meeting: ‘Can we have order?’
Man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 469 in Rankin County
Gunmen fire into home, injuring mother, narrowly missing her other children
‘Rest easy brother’: Flowood firefighter killed in crash cherished by fellow first responders
Madison County Administrator resigns
Madison Co. Administrator resigns: ‘It’s time for a different chapter of my life’

Latest News

Richard's Disposal
Proposal would raise Jackson’s garbage rates by more than $16 a month
WLBT at 4p
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping his own daughter
Yazoo Co. man found guilty of raping family member released on bond