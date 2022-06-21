Investigation launched after infant found dead in Clinton hotel
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An infant died at a Clinton hotel Tuesday morning.
According to the hotel manager, five people have been living in the hotel room for a month and a half.
The manager said that around 10:00 a.m., he heard the mom screaming from inside the room. Other neighbors also heard it and called 9-1-1.
Amanda Jones, the Director of Communications for the City of Clinton, says that they are still investigating the situation. No charges have been filed.
This is a developing story.
