First Alert Weather Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat is on with this being the first day of Summer. It began at 4:13am.  Expect highs in the upper 90s to near 100 for the rest of this week.  The heat index will be close to 110 degrees.  Expect only a few showers possible in the afternoons and evenings.  A slight cool-down is possible next week and that would knock the temperature down a few degrees along with the humidity.  Record high temperatures are possible Friday and Saturday with the record being 101 and the highs expected around 100.  The tropics are looking quiet for now and no activity is expected for the rest of the week.  The average high this time of year is around 90 degrees and this typically is the shortest day of the year when it comes to daylight, since it’s the first day of summer.

