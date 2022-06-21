First Alert Forecast: ‘Welcome Summer, your heat is already here!’

TUESDAY: Humidity levels, thanks to a southerly breeze kicking in, will start to spike once again. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s – factoring in the humidity will put heat stress levels between 102-107. Extra caution should be taken if you have to be outside for any prolonged period of time. A rogue pop-up storm can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop back into the middle 70s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance could kick up a few pop-up storms here & there through the afternoon – but outside of that, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. We’ll approach a record but should fall just short. With the added humidity levels, expect ‘feel like’ temperatures between 102-107 again. Any storms that flare up should fall apart quickly after sunset. Lows will fall only in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The expansive upper ridge overhead will keep chances rain at a premium through the mid-late work week and push temperatures to a maximum. Expect highs in the upper 90s to near 100 late week – with heat stress levels pegging the ‘elevated’ category each day, feeling between 103-108 on a daily basis. Record highs will also be challenged late week. By Sunday, a weakness on the ridge’s eastern flank could provide a little relief, in the form of widely spaced showers and storms – with better opportunities looking to emerge early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

