First Alert Forecast: Another hot day on our Tuesday with Heat Indices near 105. Wednesday brings us a rain chances and triple-digit Highs Friday through Sunday.

Highs today reaching into the upper 90s with Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny...
Highs today reaching into the upper 90s with Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny conditions throughout the day. Rain chances return possibly on Wednesday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday

Conditions are feeling a little muggier on this Tuesday, but temperatures will still be warm today. As we move more into the week, we will experience humidity values increase over time.

Triple-digits Friday through Saturday with continued muggy conditions across the South. Relief is coming on Monday when our rain chances return!

Tuesday, Mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows will fall to the mid-70s.

Heat Index values near 105 during the day.

Wednesday, Highs continue into the upper 90s with mostly sunny conditions with the opportunity for a few spot showers during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Thursday thru Saturday, Sunny and Hot. This week looks to hold hotter temperatures across much of the South than this week. Mostly clear with Highs in the upper 90s, and Lows in the mid to upper 70s. By Friday and Saturday, temperature Highs are 100 degrees across much of the South, with Heat Index values near 110.

Sunday, we are looking at a small percentage of rain to be possible across the area. Highs still range into the upper 90s with Lows in the upper 70s. Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

