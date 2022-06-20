Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Rest easy brother’: Flowood firefighter killed in crash cherished by fellow first responders

(KCRG)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - With heavy hearts, first responders in Rankin County are sharing condolences and memories of a firefighter killed in a crash over the weekend.

State police say Justin Taylor, 30, of Mendenhall died after a vehicle collided with his ATV late Sunday.

Chief Jeffrey Welborn said Justin Taylor served with the Flowood Fire Department for eight years.

“Oh man, he was a great guy, he loved the outdoors, spent a lot of time with his family, was an excellent firefighter, and just all-around great guy,” Welborn said.

The department had recently promoted Taylor to captain.

In addition to his service with Flowood, Chief Welborn said Taylor also worked as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Mendenhall.

Even in Langford, fellow firefighters felt Taylor’s presence.

“The Langford Fire Department mourns with and offers condolences to our neighbors at the Flowood Fire Department and their families for the loss of a brother firefighter,” the department wrote online.

“Many of our members worked alongside Captain Taylor over the years and cherish his service to our community as well as the times shared in service, training, and fellowship. With heavy hearts, we will notice his physical presence may no longer be here but will know that what Justin left us will be in our hearts and souls for eternity. Rest easy brother, we’ll take it from here.”

Posted by Langford Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

Chief Welborn said Taylor was also a husband and father.

