1 killed, 3 others injured in DC shooting, police say

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee says four people were shot, one fatally wounded, in a shooting Sunday. (WJLA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A teen was killed and three others were shot, including a D.C. Metro police officer, in a shooting Sunday, police said.

Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference posted to Twitter that the shooting happened during an unpermitted event called Moechella. He said the victim who died in the shooting was 15 years old.

The officer and the other two adult victims had been taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Contee said “several hundred” people were at the event, but police shut it down after multiple incidents. Other people were injured as a result of their legs or ankles being trampled on while leaving the area, he said.

The shooting occurred after the event was shut down.

