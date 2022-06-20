Man wanted for shooting and killing wife at Winnemucca bar

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Winnemucca Police Department released new details Monday about the relationship between three people involved in a shooting at a bar Saturday night.

Police are still looking for Ty Victor Albisu, 47, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is suspected of shooting and killing Linda Walker Albisu, 61, of Winnemucca and of shooting Dylan James Hobbs, 21, in the hand.

Investigators told KOLO 8 News Now that Ty and Linda were married, and Dylan is Linda’s grandson. All three are from McDermitt, and Ty was last seen in that area on Sunday. He is being sought for murder and attempted murder.

Police said they were called to Raven’s Bar at 1062 Grass Valley Road in Winnemucca at about 8:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired. It started as a fight of some kind in the parking lot, police said.

Authorities identified Ty Albisu as the suspect and looked for him through the night, police said. He is believed to be driving a white 2010 Ford F-350.

Anyone who knows of his location is asked to call dispatch at 775-623-6429 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Cory Dunckhorst at 775-623-6396.

