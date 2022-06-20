Man given life sentence in 2020 killing where body was left in trash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been given a life sentence in a 2020 killing where a body was found behind a vacant home.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, says David Lee Course, 36, was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

June 8, Course was convicted and found guilty of killing Bernard Williams two years ago.

Investigators say Course shot and killed Williams, and disposed of his body in a trashcan behind an abandoned home on McDowell Road in 2020.

Course was also indicted as a serial habitual offender, including but not limited to manslaughter and armed robbery, and will never be eligible for parole.

“This was a tragic and senseless death. We are committed to justice, fighting crime, and ensuring the safety of our community”, says District Attorney Owens.

