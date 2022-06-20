Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man given life sentence in 2020 killing where body was left in trash

“This was a tragic and senseless death,” District Attorney Owens said.
David Lee Course
David Lee Course(Hinds County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been given a life sentence in a 2020 killing where a body was found behind a vacant home.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, says David Lee Course, 36, was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

June 8, Course was convicted and found guilty of killing Bernard Williams two years ago.

Investigators say Course shot and killed Williams, and disposed of his body in a trashcan behind an abandoned home on McDowell Road in 2020.

Course was also indicted as a serial habitual offender, including but not limited to manslaughter and armed robbery, and will never be eligible for parole.

“This was a tragic and senseless death. We are committed to justice, fighting crime, and ensuring the safety of our community”, says District Attorney Owens.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens in custody after man shot, killed in Jackson
Man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 469 in Rankin County
Domestic dispute in Ridgeland turns into high-speed chase across several counties, man arrested
Domestic dispute in Ridgeland turns into high-speed chase across several counties, man arrested
Whiskey Myers
Whiskey Myers postpones show at Brandon Amphitheater
Former President Donald Trump made his stop in the Mid-South as part of his American Freedom...
Former President Trump speaks before thousands at Landers Center

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record heat possible this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: deep summer heat continues as we approach the new season
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season