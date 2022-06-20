Man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 469 in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle crash on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive in Rankin County.

Master Sergeant Eric Henry says 18-year-old Christopher Moore, of Florence, traveled south on Highway 469 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe when it collided with an ATV driven by 30-year-old Justin Taylor, of Mendenhall, traveling south on Highway 469.

According to Master Sergeant Henry, Taylor died at the scene.

MHP is investigating the crash.

