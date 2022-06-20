Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 469 in Rankin County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle crash on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive in Rankin County.

Master Sergeant Eric Henry says 18-year-old Christopher Moore, of Florence, traveled south on Highway 469 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe when it collided with an ATV driven by 30-year-old Justin Taylor, of Mendenhall, traveling south on Highway 469.

According to Master Sergeant Henry, Taylor died at the scene.

MHP is investigating the crash.

