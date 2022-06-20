Madison Co. Administrator resigns: ‘It’s time for a different chapter of my life’

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A key player in Madison County is retiring.

Madison County Administrator Shelton Vance made the announcement on Monday.

Vance has worked with the county for 10 years, and while thankful for the opportunity, he said it was time to move on.

“I find myself in a position where it’s time for a different chapter of my life,” Vance said to the Board of Supervisors. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve Madison County. It’s been great. It’s been great. It’s been an honor and today I ask that you accept my retirement effective June 30 of this year.”

Before he made the announcement, Vance presented the flawless findings of the county’s 10th audit he managed which coincided with the ending of the 10th budget he prepared with the county.

“During these 10 years, I have followed your direction to strengthen the county’s financial position in pursuit of a healthy bond rating for Madison County. You have built a strong surplus in maintaining your healthy bond rating and you and I both know that a healthy bond rating keeps the cost of borrowing money low.”

Among many things, Vance has worked with the county to keep tax rates low and manage three major developments.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.