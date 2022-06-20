First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat is on with temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s expected this week, almost daily this week. Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the 70s. Summer officially begins at 4:13am Tuesday. The heat index this week will be over 100 degrees daily and even approach 110 degrees. There could be some records tied or broken later this week. The good news is that there will be some relief by this weekend that will knock temperatures down into the middle 90s during the day. Chances for rain are looking slim. but there will be some chances going forward. Average high is in the lower 90s this time of year, but our weather will be well above average this week. The tropics are looking quiet for this week.

