First Alert Forecast: near-record heat possible this week

MONDAY: While humidity levels will remain in check today, the heat cranks up an extra notch through the afternoon hours. Expect another mainly to mostly sunny day with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s. Feels like temps won’t be terribly off the baseline, due to the tolerable humidity levels. We’ll stay mainly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: More of the same – though, humidity levels, thanks to a southerly breeze kicking in, will start to spike once again. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s – factoring in the humidity will put heat stress levels between 102-108. Extra caution should be taken if you have to be outside for any prolonged period of time. A rogue pop-up storm can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop back into the middle 70s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The expansive upper ridge overhead will keep chances rain at a premium through the mid-late work week and push temperatures to a maximum. Expect highs in the upper 90s to near 100 late week – with heat stress levels pegging the ‘elevated’ category each day, feeling between 103-109 on a daily basis. Record highs will also be challenged late week. By Sunday, a weakness on the ridge’s eastern flank could provide a little relief, in the form of widely spaced showers and storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.