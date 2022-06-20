First Alert Forecast: Monday, we are seeing temperatures return to the upper 90s. This week HOT conditions will be in store for us and Highs closing in on 100 degrees!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Conditions are pleasant for us as we get closer to the afternoon! Humidity values are still low for us today, but temperatures will still be warm. As we move more into the week, we will experience humidity values increase over time.

Monday Highs are in the upper 90s, and Lows falling to the mid-70s Heat Index values are as high as 105 across the South.

Another HOT week is in store for us as Highs reach 100 degrees by Friday and Saturday. Heat Index values will be near 110 by Friday and Saturday!

Tuesday will hold just about the same conditions. Mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows will fall to the mid-70s. Heat Index values near 105 during the day.

Wed thru Saturday, Sunny and Hot. This week looks to hold hotter temperatures across much of the South than this week. Mostly clear with Highs in the upper 90s, and Lows in the mid to upper 70s. By Friday and Saturday, temperature Highs are 100 degrees across much of the South, with Heat Index values near 110.

Sunday, we are looking at a small percentage of rain to be possible across the area. Highs still ranging into the upper 90s with Lows in the upper 70s.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.