Fireworks erupt again at a Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors meeting: ‘Can we have order?’

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Fireworks erupted again at the Hinds County Board of Supervisors on Monday, this time over a question on how some State Aid Road Construction money was being used.

The argument, which stemmed over the paving of Adams Station Road, lasted for about 10 or 15 minutes before the meeting ultimately was recessed.

At the heart of the matter was how much of Adams Station was being resurfaced.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie said the county received funds to pave the entire roadway. However, based on discussions at Monday’s meeting, it appeared that only a section of the road in District 5 was being resurfaced. The portion located in District 2 was not.

Archie attempted to question why, but arguments erupted after Supervisor Vern Gavin attempted to move the meeting forward.

“Now, y’all want to violate some laws. Now, I’m going to have the state auditor, governor, and everyone else coming down here and checking on these crooks,” Archie said.

The meeting was chaired by Gavin, who represents District 4. He requested that the sheriff remove Archie from the meeting after Archie refused to move on, saying his question had not been answered.

“Mr. Sheriff, can we have order in the room?” Gavin asked.

“Hey Sheriff, if you come up here... I’m going to ask Whitfield to come and remove you,” Archie said, speaking to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Jones went up to Archie’s seat and attempted to calm him down. “You haven’t heard me say nothing. You haven’t heard me make a make a move,” he said. “Let’s carry on the meeting, OK?”

After Archie was asked to clarify his question, Public Works Director Charles Sims said plans for Adams Station had been approved at a previous board meeting, and that the county was going to use the State Aid funding to pave as much of the roadway as possible.

Archie continued to question why it appeared the paving was cut off at his district, and Gavin again asked that the sheriff remove Archie from the meeting.

“You remove me,” Archie said, speaking to Gavin. “Don’t call on somebody trying to remove me.”

The meeting was eventually recessed by the board, at the behest of the sheriff.

But the argument didn’t stop there. “I want to know how y’all are treating people down there in the country,” Archie said as he walked out of the boardroom, “trying to spend all the money in five and not two.”

Following a short recess, the meeting was called back to order without incident.

