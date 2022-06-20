Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Bond denied for man accused of killing his mother with a hammer

Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funches, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for the...
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who allegedly beat his mother to death with a hammer has been denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court.

Monday, Judge June Hardwick denied bond for Dekarius Funches, 21, who is facing a series of charges, including murder, auto theft and grand larceny.

His case is being transferred to Hinds County Court. He will continue to be housed at the Raymond Detention Center.

According to police, on the night of June 15, Funches allegedly beat and killed his mother, Latasha Funches, 42, in the 3200 block of Lakewood Drive.

He later fled the scene before he was arrested in Carroll County.

Several agencies eventually chased Funches, who fled north along I-55 in what was said to be a stolen car.

Funches also faces misdemeanor charges dating back to 2018 and 2019, including possession/receiving stolen property and domestic simple assault/creating fear, according to officials with Jackson Court Services.

