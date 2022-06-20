$40K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Rockford storage unit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tools needed to keep a small business going were gone in the blink of an eye.

“Their families (are) devastated. $40,000 worth of equipment is no drop in the bucket,” said “Tim.” A friend’s equipment stolen from their storage unit motivated “Tim” to come forward. His name is changed to protect anonymity.

Tim was helping his friend store lawn equipment on a trail in the U-Store-It storage unit on N. Main Street in Rockford. Security camera footage taken during the early morning on June 9 showed an unknown individual hooking the trailer up to a Chevy Silverado and driving away. Among the items stolen: trimmers, blowers and a mower.

“People like to drive around and watch landscapers, and even when they’re on jobs, if they’re out working on that job they’ll run up to the truck. Take what they can, and just dart down the road,” Tim says. “Makes you feel ill. You feel violated.”

Another friend sent Tim cellphone video of what appears to be the same truck captured in the security footage, headed to a Dollar General store. Tim’s hoping a match of the license plater numbers can lead law enforcement to the thief.

“It’s so hard to prove things. That’s why this time I’m glad we got everything on camera. We’ve got a plate number, and we also have a name. We’re going to kind of see if the police will take it from there.”

Tim’s friend believes the thieves probably plan on stripping the equipment down to sell as scrap metal. He says even if you leave your equipment for a minute, that may be seconds too long.

“Even when you’re on the job, just keep it locked up. Take off what you can, lock it up, go do the job, come back and unlock it. Really it’s the only thing you can do.”

He is asking residents to keep an eye out if they see anything, or anyone, suspicious including the Chevy truck.

