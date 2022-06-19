Two teens in custody after man shot, killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson neighborhood is in shock after a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old are under arrest and charged with murder in an early morning shooting death.

Jackson Police Department says 29-year-old Hakemia Kelly was killed around 1:50 a.m. Saturday on Thousand Oaks Circle. 14-year-old Jaden Taylor and 18-year-old Jamaire Taylor are in custody.

According to JPD, the victim and his fiance, the mother of the suspects, got into an argument at another location.

People who live in this neighborhood say it is typically quiet and praised Kelly, who was also a barber.

“He was a pretty good neighbor,” said Lala Antoine. “Like, I know he cut hair, so I know a lot of his clients are gonna be very heartbroken to hear the news. He was just a good guy. He never gave us any trouble.”

“He was ready to get married, you know, to the young lady, and he had just started a baseball team,” Christopher Cooper said. “So he was in a transition of coming away from the world doing what’s right.”

Cooper says Kelly was a member of the Better Men Society and in the process of turning his life around.

14-year-old Jaden Taylor is charged with murder, and Jamaire Taylor is charged with being an accessory to murder and facing aggravated assault and drive-by shooting charges.

This is the capital city’s 69th homicide this year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.