Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) – Travelers are facing more misery with airlines canceling thousands of flights this weekend.

Flight-Aware reported 769 canceled flights Sunday, nearly 860 Saturday and more than 1,400 cancellations.

The cancellations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.

TSA officers said they screened more than 2,400,000 people nationwide Friday, the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The increase in delays and cancellations comes just days after transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs.

They met to discuss ways to improve performance and operations ahead of another expected surge in travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

