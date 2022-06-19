Long Beach native Luanne Smith celebrates 107th birthday

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, Luanne Smith of Long Beach gathered with friends and family to celebrate 107 years of life.

Smith was born in the year 1915. For context, Babe Ruth hit his first career home run on May 6 of that year during a game between his Boston Red Sox and his future team, the New York Yankees. 1915 is also the year that the first stone of the Lincoln Memorial was put into place.

“I just had a good life,” said Smith. “I’ve had my ups and downs, and I’ve had plenty to be the normal bumps in the road.”

Smith’s daughter says her mom’s daily routine includes watching WLOX.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.