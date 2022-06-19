Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: heat stress concerns expected into the week ahead

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm, sunny, and less humid conditions will continue through the remainder of our Father’s Day and Juneteenth. Temperatures will be slightly cooler overnight with the as the drier air remains in place. Expect lows to bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s by the early morning hours under mostly clear skies.

While heat stress wasn’t much of a concern today, we are expecting it to return into the week ahead as the ridge of high pressure strengthens overhead. Highs tomorrow afternoon will rise to the middle 90s to potentially upper 90s in some spots under a mostly sunny skies. Feels like temperatures could rise near and just above 100 degrees around the peak heating hours! While rain chances remain less than 20%, I wouldn’t completely rule out a stray shower, mainly off to the south.

Unfortunately, the hot weather is here to stay with us for a while. Temperatures are expected continue to slightly trend upwards as the week goes on where highs could get close to 100 degrees. Try to stay cool everyone over the coming days! Any chance for showers is basically 0% with our weather under the influence of the ridge. We could see a few showers come possible towards next weekend.

