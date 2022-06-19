Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Happy Father’s Day to everyone on this Sunday. Not as warm today, but the humidity will return during this upcoming week.

Conditions not as Hot across the South due to dry air shifting back in the South Region. Temperatures will be in the low 90s for the Highs and Lows falling to the upper 60s. Mostly sunny for our day!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Father’s Day this Sunday!

Conditions outside will continue to be hot and muggy. But we are seeing the relief in the Humidity across the area as Dry air begins to funnel this Sunday.

Highs are in the low 90s, and Lows falling to the upper 60s Heat Index Values are as high as 105 across the South.

Sunday will hold mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows will fall to the mid-70s. Muggy conditions throughout the weekend.

Not as Humid today, but our Humidity returns during the workweek as we see Highs reaching back into the upper 90s!

Monday thru Friday, Sunny and Hot. This week looks to hold hotter temperatures across much of the South than this week. Mostly clear with Highs in the upper 90s, and Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

