CWS 2022: Day two game recaps

The Greatest Show On Dirt continues with the final games of the first round being played.

No. 2 national seed Stanford faced Arkansas in the first game of the day. For four innings the game was knotted at 1-1. In the top of the fifth, Chris Lanzilli launched a three-run dinger to the leftfield bullpen to break the tie and put the Hogs up 4-1. Already up nine runs, the Razorbacks started off the ninth inning with a two-run homer of the bat of Cayden Wallace, kicking off a six-run inning for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas routs Stanford, 17-2, and knocks the Cardinal into the elimination bracket.

The late game was an all-SEC West affair with Auburn facing off against Ole Miss. The Rebels offense was led by Kemp Alderman with two RBI and Kevin Graham who had an RBI double and a home run. On the mound for Ole Miss, Dylan Delucia pitched 7.2 innings while tossing 10 strikeouts and holding the Tigers to four hits and one run.

Ole Miss tops Auburn, 5-1.

