Whiskey Myers postpones show at Brandon Amphitheater

Whiskey Myers
Whiskey Myers(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Whiskey Myers has postponed their show at the Brandon Amphitheater tonight.

The band tweeted the news on Saturday, saying, “Due to positive COVID cases with several members of the band, our show at the Brandon Amphitheater is being postponed.”

The group says the show will be rescheduled to Saturday, August 20.

If you purchased tickets, the band says to hold on to them because they will be honored on the new date.

Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession
JPD responds to crime scene at corner of Prentiss St. and Robinson Rd.
Morgan Garner & Delany Thomas
2 people arrested, charged after agents seize 15 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Community action groups to declare Juneteenth proclamation before Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors
Baby formula shipment to Ohio
Plane delivers 85,000 tins of baby formula to Ohio from Australia during national shortage
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money