Whiskey Myers postpones show at Brandon Amphitheater

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Whiskey Myers has postponed their show at the Brandon Amphitheater tonight.

The band tweeted the news on Saturday, saying, “Due to positive COVID cases with several members of the band, our show at the Brandon Amphitheater is being postponed.”

The group says the show will be rescheduled to Saturday, August 20.

If you purchased tickets, the band says to hold on to them because they will be honored on the new date.

