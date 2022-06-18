New headquarters announced for Capitol Police as planning for agency’s expansion continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Next month, millions appropriated by state lawmakers will start flowing to bring about major changes within Capitol Police, including additional funding for officers and a new headquarters for the agency.

“Our goal is to be, like I’ve said in the past, a full-fledged operating police force within the city of Jackson, within the Capitol Improvement District. Our goal is not to take away any jurisdiction from the city,” said Sean Tindell, commissioner for the state’s department of public safety.

The Capitol Complex Improvement District covers around seven percent of Jackson, according to a 3 On Your Side analysis.

In recent months, questions over jurisdiction have led to disagreements and confusion from Jackson police over who should respond to crimes that take place within that district.

Tindell said he doesn’t see it as a dispute over jurisdiction.

“I think the biggest issue that we’ve had is trying to figure out the best way to utilize our resources to assist and respond to calls as they come within the Capital Improvement District. And as we stated early on, we didn’t feel like our force was quite there,” Tindell said.

Tindell said he’s open to a memo of understanding with JPD to better define what each agency’s responsibilities within the CCID will be in the future but needs to wait until additional personnel are hired to be able to fully outline such an agreement.

At the same time, the DPS commissioner said additional money was given to DPS through legislators this year, with part of that money contingent upon JPD and DPS creating a MOU for joint use of equipment like license plate readers within the district.

Tindell said they’re moving forward with the first phase of transforming the former Wright and Ferguson funeral home downtown into a new Capitol Police headquarters.

The agency is also working on plans for additional hardware and personnel so officers with that agency can answer 911 calls for service directly, instead of those calls being forwarded from JPD or the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which adds to their response time.

“Right now, Chief [Bo] Luckey [has] been there for about three weeks. He’s still doing his initial assessments on priorities and things that we need to address first,” Tindell said. “And so I’m confident that he’s going to come to me with a plan on that, and we’ll move forward with it.”

They’re also being more proactive on getting crucial information out to the public.

Just this week, Capitol Police released photos of suspects believed to be behind an armed robbery off Fortification.

“There’s an open line of communication that has been established between Capitol Police, the media, and the public. And I think that is very good to operate by,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said. “I look forward to working with the chief of the Capitol Police, men and women on Capitol Police as well, because that is an addition to law enforcement presence and personnel here in Hinds County.”

Jones said those partnerships with state and federal agencies are crucial to addressing crime issues within the Capital City.

“When we talking about bringing in extra resources, manpower, personnel, I believe that that is good, especially to address an area that suffers from a magnitude of violent crimes and more violent crimes, more so than we face in other jurisdictions and other parts of Hinds County,” Jones said.

