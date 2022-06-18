Large crowd of pro-choice supporters gathers for abortion rights rally in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - During an hours-long rally at Smith Park in Jackson, pro-choice supporters took to the podium voicing their reasons on why they believe the decision to have an abortion should be left up to women.

“This is about us,” said representatives with the national Latina institute for Reproductive Justice. “We will no longer take no. We are stronger. We are here, and guess what? They are not going to silence us.”

Nearly 50 years ago, the Supreme Court gave women the right to have an abortion through Roe v. Wade.

However, that right is now being threatened.

In May, a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicated Roe v. Wade might be overturned.

The leaked draft is the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The case focuses on Mississippi’s 2018 law banning abortion at 15 weeks.

Now many in the state who are for abortions are advocating for this issue to not be overturned.

“They try to say it’s about the women and children but clearly, it’s not. It’s about control,” said Valencia Robinson, founder and executive director of Mississippi in Action. “Controlling of people’s bodies, and that’s why it’s so hard for them to let go and let people have their own minds to do what they want to do with their bodies. As long as they’re not hurting themselves or anybody else, it should not be a government’s job to interfere in people’s personal lives.”

But during the rally, people who are against abortions tried to make their presence felt by also speaking out on why they think Roe v. Wade should be overturned.

As Robinson waits on the rulings to come down from the Supreme Court, she’s remaining hopeful they will be decisions in her favor.

“Honestly, I would like them to extend abortion access,” she explained. “We’re at 15 weeks right now. They’re trying to take it down to 6 weeks or trying to just overturn it, period. We just need to stay vigilant and stay focused.”

Mississippi in Action and SHERo Mississippi teamed up to put on Friday’s rally.

It was all a part of a caravan through Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, organized by the Liberate Abortion Campaign.

The Supreme Court is expected to make its decision something this month.

