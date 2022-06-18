First Alert Forecast: hot & humid today before drier air arrives into Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pop-up showers and storms are possible across central MS through this afternoon and evening. A couple of isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. Any showers or storms should fade away into tonight. Otherwise, heat stress concerns will continue through the rest of the day. A Heat Advisory will continue across the entire area where heat index values will likely exceed 105 until 8 PM this evening. Expect temperatures tonight to be slightly cooler as a front drops in from the NE. Lows should fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s tonight as drier as filters in.

Although it will still be toasty out on Sunday, dangerous heat won’t be as much of a concern with the boundary just to our south. High temperatures are forecast to rise to the lower to middle 90s under bright and sunny skies for Father’s Day. It also won’t feel as muggy or humid out either with a drier air mass in place.

With a ridge of high pressure situated overhead, another week of hot weather is expected into the week ahead. We will likely start the week on Monday in the middle 90s before upper 90s to near 100 degree high temperatures become possible by mid to late week. Record high temperatures could potentially be in jeopardy. Rain chances will also be near 0% through most of the week. We could get lucky with a slight chance for showers towards next weekend.

