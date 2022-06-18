First Alert Forecast: Another HOT day in store for us as we are under a Heat Advisory until 8PM. We are also under a Marginal Risk for showers and storms.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

We have another Hot and steamy day across the South region.

Friday. We are under a Heat Advisory until 8pm and we are also under a Marginal Risk for storms across the South.

Another HOT day is on tap for us as Heat Index values rise to about 110 across the area in some places! We are under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM

Conditions outside will continue to be hot and muggy. Highs are in the upper 90s, and Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. Heat Index Values are as high as 110 across the South.

Marginal Risk for a few showers and storms across the area. Storms look to develop near Southern portions of our viewing area! (WLBT)

Both Saturday and Sunday will hold mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows will fall to the mid-70s. Muggy conditions throughout the weekend.

Monday thru Thursday, Sunny and Hot. Next week looks to hold hotter temperatures across much of the South than this week. Mostly clear with Highs in the upper 90s, and Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

