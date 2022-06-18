Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Domestic dispute in Ridgeland turns into high-speed chase across several counties, man arrested

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RIDGELAND., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is arrested after a domestic dispute in Ridgeland turns into a high-speed chase across several counties, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

An unidentified man, believed to be armed, was reportedly involved in an altercation in Ridgeland before running from police.

VDN says the chase along much of I-20 spanned across Madison County, Hinds County, and Warren County, ending in Madison Parish, Louisiana.

Deputies in Warren County blocked all exits to prevent the man’s black Corvette from entering local roads.

Madison Parish authorities deployed a spike strip, although it has not been confirmed if that’s how the suspect was ultimately captured.

No other details have been released about the initial altercation or the identities of the people involved.

