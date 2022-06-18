Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Community action groups to declare Juneteenth proclamation before Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Community action groups and concerned citizens will gather inside the Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday for a Juneteenth proclamation.

The grassroots groups are urging leaders to honor Juneteenth by working together to handle the county’s business.

Organizers include members of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, the Local Organizing Committee of MS, the Jackson Association of Black Social Workers, and various state Juneteenth organizers.

“In light of the numerous shootings and murders Mississippi has suffered and is striving and struggling to overcome since the beginning of the year, we propose to utilize a “new paradigm shift” to advance the quality of life for all the citizens of Mississippi,” the groups summarized in a statement to the media.

Organizers said they also plan to recap the numerous successes of the numerous Juneteenth activities over the weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession
Report: 14-year-old stepson arrested in murder of Delta State professor
Report: 14-year-old stepson arrested in murder of Delta State professor
Police respond to crime scene at Robinson Road and Prentiss Street.
JPD responds to crime scene at corner of Prentiss St. and Robinson Rd.
Eric Joseph Adams was arrested on the charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence.
Police: Accidental gunfire claims life of pregnant woman
Former Simpson Co. chancery clerk sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying woman
Former Simpson Co. chancery clerk sentenced after repeatedly pepper spraying woman

Latest News

Domestic dispute in Ridgeland turns into high-speed chase across several counties, man arrested
Domestic dispute in Ridgeland turns into high-speed chase across several counties, man arrested
Former President Donald Trump to visit Southaven Saturday
Another HOT day is on tap for us as Heat Index values rise to about 110 across the area in some...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near Statesboro