Community action groups to declare Juneteenth proclamation before Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Community action groups and concerned citizens will gather inside the Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday for a Juneteenth proclamation.

The grassroots groups are urging leaders to honor Juneteenth by working together to handle the county’s business.

Organizers include members of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, the Local Organizing Committee of MS, the Jackson Association of Black Social Workers, and various state Juneteenth organizers.

“In light of the numerous shootings and murders Mississippi has suffered and is striving and struggling to overcome since the beginning of the year, we propose to utilize a “new paradigm shift” to advance the quality of life for all the citizens of Mississippi,” the groups summarized in a statement to the media.

Organizers said they also plan to recap the numerous successes of the numerous Juneteenth activities over the weekend.

