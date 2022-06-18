Connect. Shop. Support Local.
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near Statesboro

Stillmore, Ga earthquake map
Stillmore, Ga earthquake map(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At around 4 a.m. on June 18, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled Stillmore, Georgia, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to USGS, the earthquake hit at a depth of 0.8 km, but the shakes could be felt as far away as Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick.

The initial report from USGS showed a 4.5 magnitude earthquake. At this time there are no reports of any damage. Follow this link for a detailed look at the earthquake.

You can submit a report that you felt the earthquake here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000hib6/tellus

