1 dead, multiple injured after tree falls onto car at Biltmore Estate

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the Biltmore Estate announced that one person died on Friday afternoon when a tree fell onto a car.

Officials said the tree fell when a weather event caused the wind to pick up. The tree fell across a road at the entrance to the estate and hit a vehicle there. Three adults and one child inside the car were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, one of the adults later passed away from their injuries.

The Biltmore Estate released the following statement on the incident.

“This is a devastating tragedy and we are deeply saddened by this news. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and their loved ones, and we are offering assistance at this time.”

According to officials, Buncombe County EMS and the Asheville Fire Department responded to the scene to help the onsite teams at the Biltmore estate. They added that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

