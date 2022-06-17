Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is the hottest day of the year, so far. We reached 97 degrees in Jackson, beating the 96 we saw Thursday. Interestingly, we had slightly less humidity today, so it wasn’t as bad as Thursday when you look at the heat index or feels-like temperature. While a stray shower tonight or Saturday cannot be ruled out, it’s going to remain very warm with highs in the weekend in the middle 90s, probably just shy of today’s high temperature. Overnight and morning lows will be in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies during the day. Next week could get even hotter with highs reaching the upper 90s, possibly even 100 degrees. The heat index may also approach 105 to 110 degrees, so it will be a little more intense than this week. The tropics still look very quiet with a system only having a ten percent potential chance of forming in the western Caribbean or near Belize over the coming days. Average high this time of year is 90 and the average low is 70. Winds will be westerly at 5mph tonight and northwesterly at 5mph Saturday. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:10pm.

