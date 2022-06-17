Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is the hottest day of the year, so far.  We reached 97 degrees in Jackson, beating the 96 we saw Thursday.  Interestingly, we had slightly less humidity today, so it wasn’t as bad as Thursday when you look at the heat index or feels-like temperature.  While a stray shower tonight or Saturday cannot be ruled out, it’s going to remain very warm with highs in the weekend in the middle 90s, probably just shy of today’s high temperature.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies during the day.  Next week could get even hotter with highs reaching the upper 90s, possibly even 100 degrees.  The heat index may also approach 105 to 110 degrees, so it will be a little more intense than this week.  The tropics still look very quiet with a system only having a ten percent potential chance of forming in the western Caribbean or near Belize over the coming days.  Average high this time of year is 90 and the average low is 70.  Winds will be westerly at 5mph tonight and northwesterly at 5mph Saturday.  Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:10pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery
Basketball coach at Clinton Christian Academy charged with sexual battery
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
JPD: Woman allegedly beaten to death with a hammer; son flees but is captured
This year’s home is in The Village at Madison.
WATCH: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
Police respond to crime scene at Robinson Road and Prentiss Street.
JPD responds to crime scene at corner of Prentiss St. and Robinson Rd.
Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession

Latest News

We are under another Heat Advisory across much of the South! We are seeing an opportunity for...
First Alert Forecast: Another Heat Advisory is in store for us on this Friday! Father’s Day Weekend is going to be HOT!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: draining heat, humidity continues into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: draining heat, humidity continue Friday & Saturday
Dangerous heat possible into Friday
First Alert Forecast: heat stress concerns to carry into this weekend